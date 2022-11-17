ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

WNEM

State approves projects to create, preserve nearly 1K affordable housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the issuance of bonds and loans to support the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property during its November meeting. The board approved a project in Flint, called...
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.

Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

I-69 reopens following semi-truck crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eastbound I-69 was closed at Dort Highway for several hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police say the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway just before 8 a.m. when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. Diesel fuel...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint fire chief says he was terminated

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a big change in leadership for the Flint Fire Department. WNEM-TV5 has learned Raymond Barton was terminated from his post as Flint’s fire chief. Barton confirmed the information to TV5 Thursday night. In a statement to WNEM-TV5, City of Flint administration said former...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 21

Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Major Randy Hellstrom with the Salvation Army talks about the tradition of giving during the holiday season and its impact on the community. Bringing Christmas spirit to the Sanford Centennial Museum.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. road closures now over

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Road Commission announced road work on I-475 and I-69 is finished. “All lanes and ramps on I-475 and I-69 are now open,” the road commission’s Facebook page announced. “Thanks Michigan Department of Transportation for your hard work!”. MDOT closed...
Banana 101.5

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI

