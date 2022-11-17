Los Angeles Prosecutors Rest Their Case in Harvey Weinstein Sex-Crimes Trial

Jay Leno was released from a burn center on Monday, and a photo of the host with medical staffed showed the damage to his face, neck and hand. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. Leno, 72, suffered second-degree and third-degree burns in a gasoline fire while working under a vintage car at his garage in Burbank, California, on Nov. 12. He underwent two surgeries and also spent time in Grossman’s hyperbaric chamber before leaving to spend the holiday at home. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the hospital’s statement said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

BURBANK, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO