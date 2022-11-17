ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Prosecutors Rest Their Case in Harvey Weinstein Sex-Crimes Trial

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
ETIENNE LAURENT/Getty

After three weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses, Los Angeles prosecutors on Thursday rested their case against Harvey Weinstein . Weinstein, 70, has been charged with seven criminal counts, including rape, after being accused of assaulting four women between 2003 and 2014. Throughout the trial, at least seven women—including California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom—have described to jurors the assaults they endured at the hands of the toppled titan and how his power in Hollywood kept them silent. Weinstein’s defense insists that all of the women had consensual, “transactional” sex with the former producer to get ahead in their careers. While Weinstein was originally charged with 11 criminal counts, prosecutors dropped four counts against him earlier this week after indicating they were not proceeding with Jane Doe 5’s case. Weinstein’s team is expected to begin their defense case on Nov. 28.

