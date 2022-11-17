Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 on Saturday in a battle between the Big South Conference's top teams and regular season title. Highlights from NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the...
UNC basketball beats JMU 80-64. What we learned about top-ranked Tar Heels in win
Armando Bacot played more to his expectations against James Madison on Sunday and No. 1 UNC did too. Bacot scored his first double-double of the season in UNC’s 80-64 win.
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
Hough eliminates East Forsyth in 17-7 defensive battle
Kernersville, N.C. — Hough advanced to the fourth round with a dominant defensive performance against previously-unbeaten East Forsyth. The Huskies won 17 to 7. It was an emotional victory for Hough following the news that former Hough player Devin Chandler was lost in the shooting of three UVA football players. Hough head coach Matthew Jenkins was overcome with emotion following the game.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs
For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
Draughn pulls off road win over Thomasville in third round: HSOT Postgame
David Jones and Jeff Link from Scoreboard Radio joined the HSOT Postgame Show to break down the 19-14 win for Draughn over 3-seed Thomasville in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Duke basketball announces new starting five for Delaware game
After rolling out the same starting five across the Duke basketball team's 2-1 start to the 2022-23 season, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has decided to tweak the lineup a bit for the Blue Devils' home bout against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. ET Friday in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Southwest Guilford principal transforming what student discipline looks like
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since taking the seat as principal of Southwest Guilford High School in 2020, Dr. Angela Monell has been actively working to reverse a nationwide statistic that has impacted students at her school. Monell is not your average principal. She knows her students well, and they all have their own special bond […]
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
2022 Parade: Millbrook High School Marching Band
2022 Parade: Millbrook High School Marching Band
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
netsdaily.com
Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray
Greensboro, North Carolina, may be Long Island Nets coach Ronnie Burrell’s favorite city. After going 0-4 in his debut season as a head coach, Long Island wen to Greensboro for a weekend back-to-back and came away with two wins over the local Swarm, the Hornets affiliate. After Jordan Bowden,...
Play of the Night, from Independence vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Independence vs. Grimsley game.
wiltonbulletin.com
Why UConn women's basketball's Elite Eight win over NC State was 'euphoric': Voices from Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn women’s basketbal program's historic Final Four streak was on the line. NC State was looking for its first trip to the national semifinals since last beating UConn in the Elite Eight 14 years prior. There was...
Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them. Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8. They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked. One parent sent FOX8 […]
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Comments / 2