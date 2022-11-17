Read full article on original website
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
York County man arrested after allegedly assaulting 10-year-old son
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township police arrested an Etters man after he allegedly choked, pinned and suffocated his son. The boy's teen brother witnessed Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, assault him, according to a criminal complaint. On Nov. 20 around 11:24 p.m. police received a report that Elliott had...
Man allegedly helps steal $2,000 worth of products from Lancaster County Ulta Beauty
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man was arrested for stealing $2,000 in products from a Lancaster County Ulta Beauty. Rashad Davon Hunt, 30, from Baltimore, was charged with one count of conspiracy retail theft. According to Manheim Township Police, the suspects selected and stole an excess of $2,000...
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
Harrisburg woman assaulted officer after being arrested for DUI, endangering child welfare
GOLDSBORO, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was arrested on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of two children after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police pulled over Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 28...
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
Lancaster County man sentenced up to 8 years following human trafficking sting
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will spend up to eight years in prison after an undercover human trafficking investigation. Sean Deemer, 55, from Lititz, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation after admitting guilt to charges on two dockets.
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Police say the masked suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered the home in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Two men shot in Delaware County: Police
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles
Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces.Photo byiStock. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash
LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 5 Crashes on Route 309 in Schuylkill County
A New Ringgold man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing 5 crashes on Route 309 in August. According to West Penn Township Police, on August 17th, 2022, Township Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash with roll over on West Penn Pike in West Penn Township.
