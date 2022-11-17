ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Thrones’ Director: I Told Model to ‘Be Careful’ After Weinstein Rape Claim

By Pilar Melendez
 4 days ago
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Director David Nutter took the stand at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial on Thursday, describing how “emotional” his friend Natassia M. was in 2009 as she revealed she had been raped by the producer a year prior. Nutter, an Emmy-Award-winning director who worked on Game of Thrones , testified that in October 2009 the Norwegian model called him and revealed that she has been sexually assaulted by Weinstein. He said he told her that it was a very volatile situation—and to “just watch yourself, be careful.” “I told her I would be there to defend her,” Nutter said, adding that he noted he would “back her up” if she were to go to the authorities about the assault. On Wednesday, Natassia testified that Weinstein raped her after the 2008 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards—and then propositioned her for a threesome months later. Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including rape.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

