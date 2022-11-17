Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of five will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a fire in Hollywood. Officials say a house fire happened Saturday afternoon on Doctor Taylor Road. The American Red Cross is providing the family “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.” Limited details on […]
Annual USMC and Law Riders MC Toys for Tots Ride returns Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders Motorcycle Club rode through Charleston Sunday morning for the 26th annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots. 233 riders and 73 passengers attended the annual ride to raise money and collect gifts for less fortunate children in the community. The event raised $3,035 […]
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
live5news.com
Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
Local LGBTQ group to hold Trans Days of Remembrance vigil Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the community will gather on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. November 20 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Charleston LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee invites the community to Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge Sunday at 4 p.m. for […]
live5news.com
Red Cross helps 2 N. Charleston families after fires, warn or fire risk
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help families after a pair of house fires. One fire broke out at a home on Butler Street and a second was at a home on Oregon Avenue, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
live5news.com
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from...
charlestondaily.net
Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery one of the nation’s largest cookie dough franchise systems, opened its newest store in Charleston, SC to serve edible cookie dough fans with its newest store. The beautiful new location has completed a soft-open and is excited to welcome the community at 3863 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC.
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
live5news.com
Man reported missing and in danger in North Charleston found safe, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have confirmed that a man they reported missing on Friday has been found. Police said he had last been seen getting out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken to a residential care facility.
live5news.com
Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating....
WYFF4.com
Alex Murdaugh alibi offers timeline of what he did the night of his wife, son's murders
MOSELLE, S.C. — Attorneys forAlex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son, have filed an alibi and released a timeline of what Murdaugh says he did the night of the murders. Alex Murdaugh called 911 on June 7, 2021, and said he found...
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant annual Christmas tree lighting & laser show Saturday night
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre kicks off its annual Lights Up Event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!. Join us as we light up with holiday spirit! It is the official kick-off to the holiday season with the annual Lights Up at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of our 40' Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and Jared Petteys & The Headliners. A visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In South Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
Comments / 1