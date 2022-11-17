ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of five will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a fire in Hollywood.  Officials say a house fire happened Saturday afternoon on Doctor Taylor Road.  The American Red Cross is providing the family “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.” Limited details on […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Annual USMC and Law Riders MC Toys for Tots Ride returns Sunday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The US Marine Corps Reserves and Law Riders Motorcycle Club rode through Charleston Sunday morning for the 26th annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots.   233 riders and 73 passengers attended the annual ride to raise money and collect gifts for less fortunate children in the community.  The event raised $3,035 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local LGBTQ group to hold Trans Days of Remembrance vigil Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the community will gather on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. November 20 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Charleston LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee invites the community to Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge Sunday at 4 p.m. for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery one of the nation’s largest cookie dough franchise systems, opened its newest store in Charleston, SC to serve edible cookie dough fans with its newest store. The beautiful new location has completed a soft-open and is excited to welcome the community at 3863 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant annual Christmas tree lighting & laser show Saturday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre kicks off its annual Lights Up Event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!. Join us as we light up with holiday spirit! It is the official kick-off to the holiday season with the annual Lights Up at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of our 40' Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and Jared Petteys & The Headliners. A visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In South Carolina

For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
RIDGEVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy