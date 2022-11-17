ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

COP27: Multi-lateral lenders have failed poorest over climate - Commonwealth head

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUHrx_0jEwDTv200
  • Summary

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The world's multi-lateral banks have "demonstrably failed" low and middle income countries when climate disasters hit and need to better assess their vulnerability and resilience when offering support, the head of the Commonwealth told Reuters.

Pressure on development finance institutions such as the World Bank has grown over the last year amid concern not enough money was being funnelled to developing countries to help them prepare for and withstand the impacts of global warming.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a side event at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Tuesday that he wanted a plan to reform the lending practices of the banks to be ready by early next year.

As secretary general of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 countries that evolved out of the British Empire, Patricia Scotland said the current global financial architecture was not fit for purpose.

"We have to think again; we cannot continue with the old structure because the old structure has demonstrably failed," she said, calling for a greater focus on the link between climate change and debt levels.

While in the past, fiscal prudence was seen as the best way to manage and grow a country's economy, thereby meeting the needs of the people, climate change had upended the calculation.

"You could have been as prudential as you wished. You could have been as fiscally tight as you wanted. Go tell that to the hurricane. When the hurricane hits you and takes away 226% of your GDP and you go from a middle income country to a no income country, that's got nothing to do with fiscal rectitude."

The Commonwealth, which emerged after World War Two, presents itself as a partnership of equals.

To help better assess the vulnerability of countries to shocks including climate disasters, the Commonwealth had created the Universal Vulnerability Index, Scotland said, urging the World Bank and others to use it in their decision-making.

Rather than assessing a country's state of development, and any likely financial assistance, through the lens of Gross Domestic Product, Scotland cited recent destructive flooding in Pakistan as an example of why it was important to factor in climate vulnerability as well.

"Many of the middle income countries are acutely vulnerable to climate, and Pakistan... (is) an example of that.

"Pakistan would be considered too big, too prosperous. It has 172 countries underneath it (in terms of economic output), but it's the fifth most vulnerable to climate; and that middle income status did not protect them from the monsoons."

"It didn't protect them, and it didn't protect the people who died either. So we have to think again."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Salon

Congress wants to spend billions on new weapons for possible ground war with Russia

If the powerful leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., have their way, Congress will soon invoke wartime emergency powers to build up even greater stockpiles of Pentagon weapons. The amendment is supposedly designed to facilitate replenishing the weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, but a look at the wish list contemplated in this amendment reveals a different story.
Reuters

China should pay up for climate damage - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
Reuters

Moldova warns of acute crisis as powers pledge more support

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moldova warned its people on Monday to brace for a harsh winter as it was facing an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent with Russia's war in Ukraine threatening energy supplies and pushing up prices.
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
Phys.org

No way to run a COP: climate summit host Egypt gets bad marks

Almost from the start, Egypt came under fire over its handling of the UN COP27 climate talks tasked with responding to the growing threat of global warming. As the negotiations drew to a close nearly two days late with a historic win for vulnerable countries on funding for climate "loss and damage", exhausted delegates lined up to voice hope—and frustration at the lack of progress on tackling emissions.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Vice

‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis

The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy