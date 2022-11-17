Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Husband of teacher killed at Robb Elementary resigns from Uvalde CISD Police Department
UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story on Ruben Ruiz. The husband of a teacher who was killed at Robb Elementary has resigned from the Uvalde CISD Police Department. Ruben Ruiz was among the first police officers to arrive at the scene on...
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best Restaurants in Uvalde TX – Top 10 places where you can eat Barbecue, Mexican food, and more!
Uvalde sits at the crossroads, quite literally. US Routes 83 and 90 intersect in the heart of the city. These roads connect Florida to California and Canada to Mexico. But Uvalde has always been on the road, thanks to Native American and Spanish paths that crossed our rivers and ran from Mexico through Uvalde to San Antonio.
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas doctor said Thursday he is working with state police to determine whether any of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting could have been saved had medical help arrived sooner. The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal...
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
