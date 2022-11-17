ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMFyS_0jEwDPO800

An NYPD officer filed a lawsuit Thursday against Nassau County, the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau Civil Service Commission over accusations of racial discrimination.

Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.

"Becoming a police officer in Nassau County was a dream that was denied to me," says Myers.

Myers filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the county for racial discrimination. His attorneys say the system is set up where Black applicants initially pass the written test but the process that follows, including canvassing, the physical agility test, background check and psychological exam, creates a gap between white and Black applicants.

"It is no accident that only 4% - as of 2021- of the Nassau County police officers are African American," says co-counsel Randolph McLaughlin.

The attorneys say the rest of the process after the test is controlled exclusively by the Nassau Police Department.

"If you look past the exam, at every stage the percentage of African Americans that are failing the process woefully exceeds the percentage of white citizens who are not," says McLaughlin.

News 12 was told Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder could not comment on pending litigation.

A representative from the Nassau County executive's office released a statement saying, "Nassau County is committed to employing people from all backgrounds and communities and the last two police academy classes were some of the most diverse in the department's history. We cannot discuss the specifics of the litigation."

Of the 50 recruits recently sworn into the Nassau County PD, only eight were people of color.

"Nassau County has and continues to discriminate, not just because we say so but because the numbers say so," says attorney Fred Brewington.

During the hiring process the lawsuit cited data that showed after the initial exam 24% of white applicants were successful, while 8.5% of Black applicants were successful.

Comments / 21

Chris St
3d ago

here we go...if we can't pass the hiring process because of merits and rules that are in place for ALL then yell discrimination and file a lawsuit...typical BS

Reply(8)
17
Tina Guerrero
3d ago

Once again crying racism. Just because you pass a test, doesn't mean you are automatically in. Guarantee he couldn't pass the agility test either. Not shocked or surprised by this at all ignorance at its best 🙄

Reply(2)
7
J P
3d ago

Nonsense chief of police is black as was former one black female now in NYC. I know NCPD has a program that reaches out and actually mentors minorities for the test. Last round less than half showed up.

Reply(3)
3
Related
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Homicide victims' families, Nassau County ask for help in unsolved cases

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There's a new effort to solve murders on Long Island. Law enforcement joined victims' families Thursday to urge the public to help close the books on four unsolved homicides, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported. Families waiting years for justice joined Nassau County police and prosecutors with a plea. "We cannot solve crimes ... without witnesses being willing to step forward and speak up," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Thiasia Williams, a 28-year-old nurse, was picking up her boyfriend at a birthday party on MLK Drive in Hempstead in August 2020 when shots were sprayed from a white car. Her mother...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather.  The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Pedestrian in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Holbrook. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 20 to report a body on the side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue. Following an investigation, it was determined the man was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
HOLBROOK, NY
longisland.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by an Unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Vehicular Accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM in Uniondale. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross southbound on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue a male pedestrian was struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle. The male, 46, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced by hospital staff.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients

On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
STONY BROOK, NY
WGAU

Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy