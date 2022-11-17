ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While Western North Carolina braces for even colder temperatures Sunday, the nation's biggest weather-maker is further north. Parts of western New York and the upper Midwest are getting pounded by lake-effect snow. In some locations, it is snowing at 3-4 inches per hour, with totals near 5 feet expected when it is all said and done on Sunday.

