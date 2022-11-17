Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fuel prices drop as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
Fire danger: Low humidity, gusty winds create increased threat for wildfires
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a sunny Sunday across most of Western North Carolina, but winds stay gusty at 15-25 mph out of the north northwest keeping chills in the 30s all day. McDowell County Emergency Management reminds everyone that with the low humidity and gusty winds, there's...
I-26 in Buncombe County has reopened after a crash closed the road for hours Monday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 10AM UPDATE. All lanes of I-26 West have reopened at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd) after a prior crash. However, congestion remains in the area. ___________________. 8:30AM. All lanes of I-26 West are closed at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd)...
Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
Asheville Storytelling Circle holds 'Tellabration' to keep tradition alive and well
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From Appalachian folklore, to personal narratives - dozens gathered in Asheville on Sunday to share their stories as part of a "Tellabration." The Tellabration is an annual event held the weekend before Thanksgiving in hopes of keeping the tradition of oral storytelling alive. Sunday's event...
Newly-repaired Joyce Kilmer National Recreation Trail to reopen Saturday
ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Joyce Kilmer National Recreation Trail (TR43) will reopen Saturday after being closed for repairs. Significant rainfall in February 2020 caused the failure of a retaining wall on the lower-left loop segment of the trail. Repairs have been completed, and the temporary closure order for...
While WNC basks in chilly temps, lake-effect snow brings parts of US to a standstill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While Western North Carolina braces for even colder temperatures Sunday, the nation's biggest weather-maker is further north. Parts of western New York and the upper Midwest are getting pounded by lake-effect snow. In some locations, it is snowing at 3-4 inches per hour, with totals near 5 feet expected when it is all said and done on Sunday.
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
UPDATE: Upstate SC woman safely located
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports Zandra King, 74, has been safely located. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen...
North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Grand Prix held in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked the second day the North Carolina Cyclo-Cross series hosted its Grand Prix event at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The cold and wind didn't stop cyclists from coming out for the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix. It's an event that’s in its 17th...
Asheville GreenWorks hosting Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday in south Asheville
Asheville GreenWorks will hold a Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday, Nov. 19 in Skyland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their items to recycle to T.C. Roberson. Accepted items include things like electronics, old phones and cords, some types of Styrofoam and desktop and laptop computers.
$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville
With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
Shiloh community celebrates past, future with walking tour of historic sites
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville community celebrated its history and its future with a walking tour this weekend. The Shiloh Community Association hosted its first-ever "Shine on Shiloh" event Saturday, Nov. 19, which guided participants through nine historic sites in the community. The event was held to raise...
Sweet, whimsical candy barrel at Mast General will make you feel like a kid all over again
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you ever wanted to take a trip back to memory lane, now is the perfect time to experience “The Candy Barrel” located in the basement of Mast General Store in Waynesville. During a season of nostalgia this holiday, the candy barrel's nostalgic...
