Waynesville, NC

WLOS.com

Fuel prices drop as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple extended through Nov. 22 as freezing temperatures remain

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple through Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Newly-repaired Joyce Kilmer National Recreation Trail to reopen Saturday

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Joyce Kilmer National Recreation Trail (TR43) will reopen Saturday after being closed for repairs. Significant rainfall in February 2020 caused the failure of a retaining wall on the lower-left loop segment of the trail. Repairs have been completed, and the temporary closure order for...
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

While WNC basks in chilly temps, lake-effect snow brings parts of US to a standstill

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While Western North Carolina braces for even colder temperatures Sunday, the nation's biggest weather-maker is further north. Parts of western New York and the upper Midwest are getting pounded by lake-effect snow. In some locations, it is snowing at 3-4 inches per hour, with totals near 5 feet expected when it is all said and done on Sunday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Upstate SC woman safely located

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports Zandra King, 74, has been safely located. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WLOS.com

North Carolina Cyclo-Cross Grand Prix held in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked the second day the North Carolina Cyclo-Cross series hosted its Grand Prix event at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The cold and wind didn't stop cyclists from coming out for the Hunter Subaru North Carolina Grand Prix. It's an event that’s in its 17th...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville

With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville

If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
ASHEVILLE, NC

