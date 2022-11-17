From Carlitos to Alcaraz, Episode 5: Physical and mental strength, like no young player in the history of the men’s game

Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6) in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals on Saturday afternoon. Even though Djokovic is the No 7 seed in Turin, he has been the title favorite since the start of the tournament. After all, not only has the Serb won the title five times but he would also be ranked and seeded much higher if he had received ranking points from winning Wimbledon and had been able to play the Australian Open or US Open.

2 DAYS AGO