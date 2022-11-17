Read full article on original website
Private equity firms attracted to health systems with successful specialty businesses
The private equity industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments — a 35 percent increase over September 2021 — and analysts will be closely monitoring the healthcare sector for more transactions in the coming months, according to a Nov. 14 report published by Clearwave.
Prime Healthcare hit with credit downgrade
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on Prime Healthcare's probability of default rating to "B2-PD" from "B1-PD" as well as its ratings of the system's senior secured notes to "B3" from "B2." Moody's also revised the outlook to negative from stable because it projects operating expenses will continue to...
Hospitals' high-interest payment plans can mean more patient debt
More health systems are offering high-interest payment plans and credit cards to their patients, but the ethics of the practice have been called into question, according to a Nov. 17 NPR article published in partnership with Kaiser Health News. Financing platform AccessOne has partnered with major systems — including Charlotte,...
'Enough is enough': AMA pushes prior authorization fix
Physicians should be scrambling to contact their legislators about passing prior authorization reform and blocking an 8.5 percent cut to physician Medicare payment, the American Medical Association said in a Nov. 17 article. "Our data shows that the average physician across all specialties now does 41 [prior authorizations] per week,"...
Average cost for COVID-19 hospitalization tops $40K
The average cost of hospitalization due to COVID-19 in 2020 was $41,611, according to an analysis from the Petersen-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker published Nov. 14. Patients with large employer health insurance in 2020, the last year data was available, paid an average of $1,280 out of pocket. The...
The state of hospital executive burnout
Among healthcare C-suite executives, burnout appears to be on the rise, according to a survey from executive search firm WittKieffer. The survey, conducted in summer 2022, was sent to thousands of healthcare C-suite executives of a range of titles at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and other provider organizations. More than 230 healthcare executives, including 63 CEOs, completed the survey. To preface the survey, WittKieffer provided respondents with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's burnout definition, specifically job burnout: "clinically defined as a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work."
Banner's loss hits $113M, contract labor up 7%
Phoenix-based Banner Health reported a $26 million operating loss for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, bringing the health system's total loss to $113 million. The health system blamed the loss on disruptions in the nursing labor market, staffing and capacity limitations, a decline in key volume indicators and inflation. Banner reported a 7 percent increase in external contract labor year over year for the nine-month's end. The contracted pay rates steadily declined in the first half of the year and then increased a bit in the third quarter. Contracted pay rates are still more than double the rates Banner paid before the pandemic.
Midwife rapid survey
ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
Why Epic won't invest in other companies
Epic has entered into big partnerships this year with Amazon Web Services and Google, and added capabilities to the MyChart app. The company also joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to improve health data interoperability and launched a new life sciences program to streamline clinical research studies and trials.
Rite Aid, Grubhub partner to deliver health products
Rite Aid has paired up with Grubhub to deliver over-the-counter drugs and other products, the retail chain said Nov. 17. The partnership was made in the hopes of increasing access to necessary items ahead of wintry weather conditions. Across 16 states and among the 2,000 participating stores, "customers can order...
Inflation Reduction Act will restrict oncology drug development, Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO says
With tighter rules from the Inflation Reduction Act approaching, Bristol-Myers Squibb will cancel plans for some drug development programs and cancer treatments, the drugmaker's CEO, Giovanni Caforio, MD, recently told the Financial Times. This was one of the main arguments against the Inflation Reduction Act, which has partly already been...
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
Sanford Health revenue up 11%
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health reported $5.2 billion in 2021 revenue and total expenses of $4.8 billion, keloland.com reported Nov. 17. The health system's revenue was up from $4.7 billion in 2020 — an increase of 11% — and up from $4.4 billion in 2019. Sanford's IRS Form 990 also revealed a $49 million payout to former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who abruptly departed the organization in November 2021.
Amedisys CEO out after less than 1 year
Chris Gerard, CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based home health provider Amedisys, left the company Nov. 17 after about seven months in the role. Paul Kusserow, chairman of the board of directors, will serve as CEO until a replacement is named, according to a Nov. 17 news release from Amedisys. Mr. Kusserow served as CEO for a seven years until Mr. Gerard took over.
