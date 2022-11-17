ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Police chase down man pulled over in stolen car from out of state

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers have arrested a man who they said led them on a police chase while trying to conduct a traffic stop last week.

The incident happened on Nov. 11 when police tried to stop a car that did not appear to have valid tags or insurance.

Officers also said they saw a gun inside the car and smelled marijuana.

Moments after officers explained the reason for the stop, the driver hit the gas.

The driver and passengers eventually abandoned the car and began running.

Officers had to call for backup from a K-9 and APD helicopter.

The suspected driver was identified as Ralique Robinson and was found hiding behind a home.

Robinson is facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction.

The other passengers got away. There is no word on what happened with the fourth person who was in the car.

Police later found out that the car was reported stolen out of Alabama.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

