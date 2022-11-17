Read full article on original website
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Nov. 20, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development in Vermont is in the spotlight following a conference focused on building in the Green Mountains. We find out what the challenges are and what developers are hopeful for moving forward. Plus, the global population has reached a new milestone. What will 8 billion people...
Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and state officials met Friday to wrestle with how to sustain emergency housing programs this winter -- and in the future -- in the face of diminishing federal support. A joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers is searching for short-term solutions to a...
Organization works to get more women involved with local politics
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont advocacy group is trying to get more women to get involved with local politics. “They’ll come away with some confidence that they know how the process works, and that they can do it,” said Elaine Haney, the Executive Director of Emerge Vermont.
Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?. Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe, you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. New Hampshire officials search...
New Hampshire officials searching for missing hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire conservation officers are asking the public for help finding a missing hiker. They say Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off Sunday morning at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. She should be back by now but isn’t.
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
Vermonters participate in worldwide 'Cranksgiving' event
Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993.
Gov. Hochul responds to rise in hate crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed flags to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor the victims of the Colorado shooting. To combat threats, state police are ramping up surveillance of at-risk areas in response to threats against the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. Additionally, state...
Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to petroleum analyzers with GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to reach the highest seasonal cost for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis, says the national average will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. That’s nearly 30 cents higher than last year and more than 20 cents higher than the previous record set in 2012. But that won’t deter people from hitting the road.
