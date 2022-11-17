ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Nov. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development in Vermont is in the spotlight following a conference focused on building in the Green Mountains. We find out what the challenges are and what developers are hopeful for moving forward. Plus, the global population has reached a new milestone. What will 8 billion people...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and state officials met Friday to wrestle with how to sustain emergency housing programs this winter -- and in the future -- in the face of diminishing federal support. A joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers is searching for short-term solutions to a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?. Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe, you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. New Hampshire officials search...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Hampshire officials searching for missing hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire conservation officers are asking the public for help finding a missing hiker. They say Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off Sunday morning at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. She should be back by now but isn’t.
FRANCONIA, NH
WCAX

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Hochul responds to rise in hate crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed flags to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor the victims of the Colorado shooting. To combat threats, state police are ramping up surveillance of at-risk areas in response to threats against the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. Additionally, state...
COLORADO STATE
WCAX

Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to petroleum analyzers with GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to reach the highest seasonal cost for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis, says the national average will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. That’s nearly 30 cents higher than last year and more than 20 cents higher than the previous record set in 2012. But that won’t deter people from hitting the road.
VERMONT STATE

