BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to petroleum analyzers with GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to reach the highest seasonal cost for the Thanksgiving holiday. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis, says the national average will be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day. That’s nearly 30 cents higher than last year and more than 20 cents higher than the previous record set in 2012. But that won’t deter people from hitting the road.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO