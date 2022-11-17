Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crystal Bridge re-opens with huge expectations and fun for all ages
A Oklahoma landmark is now open to the public after being closed for renovations.
Saturday & Sunday holiday hot spots in and around the metro
This weekend Saturday and Sunday in Oklahoma City you can find plenty of things to do and some of them are even free!
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes new elephant to herd
Visitors to the Oklahoma City Zoo will soon be able to see a new member of the family.
Chickasha Festival of Light Everything You Need to Know
Last night (11/19/22) we took a little road trip to the Chickasha Festival of Light opening night!. Everything you need to know about the Chickasha Festival of Light. You can see the lights by car, by foot or by carriage ride. Be sure to bundle up and get out of the car to really see some fun activities and views. You must walk through the light tunnel!
OKC Street Car offers free rides downtown for the holiday season
Downtown in December has tons of fun things to do while taking parking worries out of the picture.
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Luther kicks off celebrating small town music, food and of course PECANS
The Luther Pecan Festival kicks off Sat. & Sun., Nov. 19 – 20, 2022, on Main Street and at the nearby Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 in Luther, Oklahoma.
Boy Scouts holding dual fundraising, blood drives across state
Families can make a double impact during a dual fundraising drive and blood drive this week.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Tribal concerns over National Recreational Park area conditions
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Did you know there are prolonged drought areas impacting the State of Oklahoma at this time of the year? The Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels. Superintendent Bill Wright says, ” due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope […]
Selah Community Hosting Christmas Event Near Norman
The Selah community is getting in the Christmas spirit with an event Sunday for people to enjoy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m., and the community is located near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and West Center Road, which is about 10 minutes south of Norman.
Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day
There are a handful of city eateries that are choosing to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year and Brett Fieldcamp has the details. The post Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OBI giving out ‘golden tickets’ to lucky donors
If you have been dreaming of finding your own golden ticket, now is your chance.
Kenny Chesney tour coming back to Oklahoma City
A popular country music star who has been dominating the charts for 25 years is coming to Oklahoma City.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
'We just know it's coming': Yukon prepares for traffic ahead of Christmas in the Park
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — It may be a holiday celebration, but it does come at a cost for some Yukon residents. The town is just one night from its annual "Christmas in the Park" light show. Fox 25 spoke with some people who live near Chisholm Trail Park. Some...
Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope
City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
Investigation underway after flames engulf Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battle a fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m., a passerby saw a fire near Southeast 29th Street and Westminster Road and called 911. Crews responded and found large flames coming from a home. The house...
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student
EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
