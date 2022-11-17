Chupp becomes 'the man' at Bethany

Junior guard Tyson Chupp (with ball) will be counted on to become the main scoring threat for the Bethany High basketball team this season. Elkhart Truth Photo / J. Tyler Klassen

GOSHEN — Bethany Christian boys basketball has trended in strictly one direction ever since Daniel Mast’s arrival as head coach in 2019.

The Bruins went 6-17 his first season – their best record in eight years after averaging just 3.6 wins over the previous seven – then climbed all the way to 10-14 in his second, before inching up yet again last winter to 11-13.