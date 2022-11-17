ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Chupp becomes 'the man' at Bethany

By ANTHONY ANDERSON sports@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PhPk_0jEwB7cH00
Junior guard Tyson Chupp (with ball) will be counted on to become the main scoring threat for the Bethany High basketball team this season. Elkhart Truth Photo / J. Tyler Klassen

GOSHEN — Bethany Christian boys basketball has trended in strictly one direction ever since Daniel Mast’s arrival as head coach in 2019.

The Bruins went 6-17 his first season – their best record in eight years after averaging just 3.6 wins over the previous seven – then climbed all the way to 10-14 in his second, before inching up yet again last winter to 11-13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Breaking down Notre Dame football bowl possibilities

After another impressive win over the weekend, Notre Dame football is moving up the rankings and we examine different bowl game scenarios for the Irish. College football still has a four-team playoff for 2022, but if it was already expanded to 12 teams, Notre Dame football would be in the mix for a berth.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame 37 Boston College 0; Halftime

It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (7-3) will take on Boston College (3-7) inside Notre Dame Stadium. You can watch the game on NBC. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET. Follow live updates...
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School Football PRO

Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edwardsburg High School football team will have a game with South Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WGAU

'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart

CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
KANKAKEE, IL
laportecounty.life

La Porte High School Presents The Murder Room and Brings Joy to Community

On Friday November 18, La Porte High School held its opening night for its fall semester play, The Murder Room and to say it was a success would be an understatement. The murder mystery comedy was the lighthearted, perfectly plotted performance the community needed. Tim Hanson and his wife Sallie...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Schools stay open

Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
3K+
Followers
126
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy