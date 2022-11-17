Read full article on original website
Vote
4d ago
Good! That video is beyond comprehension. Friends like that, you don’t need enemies. Charge one and the rest will talk! Rip beautiful, you deserved so much better❤️🩹
Reply
10
Jennifer Johnson
3d ago
The first one that talks is the one getting the deal. Everyone else is going to do life + and that is as it should be. I am going to add that is why people need separate rooms on vacation, with locks on the doors. It was way to many bio males in that place and yes I know some identified as women but we saw how easily that was forgotten when he threw the wig off and was beating her like a man.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood
Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire...
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
14 held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20...
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
Missing 5-year-old girl found, taken to area hospital for evaluation, officials say
A missing 5-year-old girl from east Charlotte has been located and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Charlotte Fire reported.
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death
FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
WBTV
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Santa has been working all year to make our wishes come true, but this year, he has a wish of his own. Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children. Updated: 2 hours ago. A local church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related...
Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance
SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday.
wpde.com
North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
qcnews.com
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. FBI investigating Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. Nearly a month...
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory say one person is in custody and facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened on a roadway earlier this month, but two more suspects are still wanted for murder charges. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened on Nov. 5....
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
Comments / 4