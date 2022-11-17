Read full article on original website
WBTV
WBTV attempts to speak with friends of Shanquella Robinson
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
WBTV
Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte
Over a dozen held at gunpoint while burglars ransack Salisbury home, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people inside a house on Shaver...
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
WBTV
Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance
SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SouthPark Mall has reopened after emergency crews responded to the area on Saturday afternoon. Police did not find any evidence that suggested that gunshots were fired inside the mall. Out of an abundance of caution, the mall was evacuated. Multiple officers assisted with the evacuation process.
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: FBI Investigates Shanquella Robinson’s Death
FBI Joins Investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s Death. The tragic case of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who died during a trip to Cabo in late October, is now being investigated as a homicide after her family publicly questioned the original version of events as purported by the friends she was with when she died. Her family’s concerns led to more attention on social media, in-depth local reporting from outlets such as WSOC, and eventually a second look from investigators, who on Thursday announced that they no longer believed Robinson’s death was accidental.
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
