Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14 held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody

The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte

A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 44 minutes ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis’ water treatment plant receives award

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The staff at the City of Kannapolis Water Treatment Plant have been recognized as one of 66 plants in North Carolina to surpass state and federal standards for clean water. This is the 6th consecutive year the City has achieved this honor. According to a news...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

March of Dimes signature chefs auction

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 22 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

