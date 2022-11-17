Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. WBTV's South Carolina reporter Morgan Newell talked to the neighbors and reached out to the homeowners to get...
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
WBTV
14 held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20...
WBTV
Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Lucy McDermott, the owner of Stash Charlotte, says she was charged more than $1,300 to ship a package that should have cost her less than $50. “I own a yarn, fabric and sewing...
WBTV
Security expert on mall safety after weekend shelter-in-place at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just a few days, shopping malls will be slammed with people trying to catch shopping deals for the holiday. For others, they may have second thoughts about the mall after the chaos at South Park this week. After a mass panic at South Park Mall...
WBTV
Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 44 minutes ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
WBTV
Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire...
WBTV
Abandoned homes in Clover causing problems in neighborhood, residents want landowner to address it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Rats, snakes and roaches. That is what one neighborhood in the Town of Clover has been dealing with for the last two years. They say these pests are coming from two abandoned houses in their neighborhood, but they cannot seem to get the homeowner to do anything about it.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
WBTV
Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
WBTV
City of Kannapolis’ water treatment plant receives award
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The staff at the City of Kannapolis Water Treatment Plant have been recognized as one of 66 plants in North Carolina to surpass state and federal standards for clean water. This is the 6th consecutive year the City has achieved this honor. According to a news...
WBTV
March of Dimes signature chefs auction
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 22 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
WBTV
World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. A person was located at the Dallas Grocery on Trade Street Sunday night after they suffered a gunshot wound. March of Dimes signature chefs auction. Updated: 20 hours ago. The March of...
Comments / 0