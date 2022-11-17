ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwill to begin Round-It-Up program for those experiencing poverty in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Goodwill announced on Thursday that it will start its Round-It-Up for Bridges Out of Poverty on Dec. 1.

This program is designed to help those in the community who suffer from poverty. The program will conclude on Dec 31.

See the full press release below:

Goodwill Omaha holds a Round-it-Up campaign quarterly to benefit other programs in our communities. Goodwill shoppers are asked if they would like to round up their purchase to support the programs and missions of others in our communities.

“It’s a way to give back to the communities and partners who support Goodwill and our employment programs. Our shoppers tend to be very generous, and our Round-It-Up campaigns can raise a surprising amount of money. We love doing it. To us, giving back is just part of what it means to be a good steward of the community,” said President & CEO Tobi Mathouser.

From December 1 to December 31 Goodwill Omaha will Round-It-Up for Bridges Out of Poverty.

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty (BOP) is empowering under-resourced families to change their lives by discovering and overcoming barriers to success. The goal of Omaha Bridges is to reduce the number of families living in poverty in our community by 50% in the next decade. Bridges Out of Poverty serves almost exclusively people living below 200% of the Federal Poverty level.

BOP plans to use the funds raised by Goodwill customers who round up their purchases during the month of December to support its Getting Ahead Courses. There are three courses, Getting Ahead in a Just Getting by World, Getting Ahead in the Workplace, and Getting Ahead While Getting Out.

These programs give those in poverty the ability to improve their lives and help the Omaha community thrive. By defeating poverty, it improves the health of our community, reduces crime and substance abuse, and engages the amazing talent in our community. For more information, please visit GoodwillOmaha.org/round-it-up

