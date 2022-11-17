Previously convicted Fresno man found guilty of first-degree murder

Previously convicted felon Michael Leyva was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

He fatally stabbed Miguel Garcia outside a southeast Fresno strip mall in August of 2018.

The case was handed to the jury Wednesday evening after the trial focused on surveillance video and the testimony of Irene Leyva, who was Michael's girlfriend at the time and became his wife.

Police collected surveillance footage from several businesses, and one of the cameras caught the crime but missed just enough to leave everything open for debate.

Leyva's attorney argued it was a case of self-defense, while prosecutors said it was an act of aggression after Garcia made sexual comments to Irene.

Michael Leyva has a manslaughter conviction from 1991 and another felony strike for burglary. His sentencing is set for January 18, 2023. He faces 76 years to life in prison.