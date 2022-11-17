ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Discovery Center Partners With Binghamton USMC for Toys for Tots

"WE REALLY DO APPRECIATE THIS TIME OF YEAR, OUR COMMUNITY REALLY PULLS TOGETHER, AND AL OF US WORKING TOGETHER TO SUPPORT FAMILIES ESPECIALLY CHILDREN DURING THIS REALLY SPECIAL TIME. SO WE'RE REALLY THANKFUL FOR THE WORK THAT TOYS FOR TOTS DOES", said executive director brenda Myers.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local business gives back

Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Hosts Let Us Dream Conference

Binghamton University's College of Community and Public Affairs put on the Let Us Dream Conference today. The event took place virtually and the theme was "Uniting in Divisive Times." It featured panels in education, health and social fields. "I expect to see a greater level of collaboration, both within organizations...
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Festival of Lights Illuminates Otsiningo Park

Otsiningo Park is in the holiday spirit! The Festival of Lights begins Monday, November 21st and runs until January 1st. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. County executive Jason Garnar says, "There really is something about...
owegopennysaver.com

Shots fired in Owego

On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees is back!

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ and enjoy live music with the Zac Brown Tribute Band. “I’m so excited to invite […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Mob? Who's running City Hall? Ithaca deserves better, and so do the workers.

Ithaca Public Sector Labor Unions: Worker's concerns fall on deaf ears, public services at risk. ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 - The City of Ithaca has a long history of being a pro-worker, pro-union community. Sadly, that sentiment has been shattered as evidenced by a packed room and long list of proud union workers who spoke during the public comment portion of the Ithaca Common Council meeting on November 2nd.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Animator Premieres New Series

It was a special night in Endicott for a Susquehanna Valley graduate and his Conklin-based production company, Treasure Rock Productions. At the Cinema Saver Theater, Treasure Rock owner Bill Rogers held a premiere for his new animated mini-series "Mighty Man." Rodgers said it all started about a year and a...
ENDICOTT, NY

