owegopennysaver.com
Tioga Cemetery announces it will become an official location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that Tioga County Cemetery in Owego, N.Y. would be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program. Wreaths Across America started as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Discovery Center Partners With Binghamton USMC for Toys for Tots
"WE REALLY DO APPRECIATE THIS TIME OF YEAR, OUR COMMUNITY REALLY PULLS TOGETHER, AND AL OF US WORKING TOGETHER TO SUPPORT FAMILIES ESPECIALLY CHILDREN DURING THIS REALLY SPECIAL TIME. SO WE'RE REALLY THANKFUL FOR THE WORK THAT TOYS FOR TOTS DOES", said executive director brenda Myers.
owegopennysaver.com
Local business gives back
Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Hosts Let Us Dream Conference
Binghamton University's College of Community and Public Affairs put on the Let Us Dream Conference today. The event took place virtually and the theme was "Uniting in Divisive Times." It featured panels in education, health and social fields. "I expect to see a greater level of collaboration, both within organizations...
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Festival of Lights Illuminates Otsiningo Park
Otsiningo Park is in the holiday spirit! The Festival of Lights begins Monday, November 21st and runs until January 1st. The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. County executive Jason Garnar says, "There really is something about...
owegopennysaver.com
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees is back!
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ and enjoy live music with the Zac Brown Tribute Band. “I’m so excited to invite […]
Radium Girls at Binghamton HS
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
It’s business as usual at historic Cazenovia inn/restaurant as it fails to sell at auction
Cazenovia, N.Y. — The Lincklaen House, the landmark inn and restaurant in the heart of Cazenovia, will continue to operate as usual under its current owner after it failed to find a buyer at an auction this week. The Lincklaen House boutique hotel and its three dining venues at...
ithaca.com
Mob? Who's running City Hall? Ithaca deserves better, and so do the workers.
Ithaca Public Sector Labor Unions: Worker's concerns fall on deaf ears, public services at risk. ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 - The City of Ithaca has a long history of being a pro-worker, pro-union community. Sadly, that sentiment has been shattered as evidenced by a packed room and long list of proud union workers who spoke during the public comment portion of the Ithaca Common Council meeting on November 2nd.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Animator Premieres New Series
It was a special night in Endicott for a Susquehanna Valley graduate and his Conklin-based production company, Treasure Rock Productions. At the Cinema Saver Theater, Treasure Rock owner Bill Rogers held a premiere for his new animated mini-series "Mighty Man." Rodgers said it all started about a year and a...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
wrvo.org
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
Amid calls to step down, NY Dems leader finds support from over 40 county chairs, including Tompkins
ITHACA, N.Y.—As a slate of democratic leaders, officials, organizations and regular citizens call for Jay Jacobs to step down as the state’s party chair, the embattled Cuomo-era appointee has come forward with a counter. Jacobs shared a letter with City & State featuring over 40 signatures from the...
