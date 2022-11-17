Read full article on original website
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor
Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill
President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Michelle Obama Reveals Sasha and Malia Once Invited Her and Barack Over For "Weak" Cocktails
Michelle Obama is still getting used to her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, being all grown up and "on their own." On Nov. 14, the former first lady appeared on "The Today Show" to promote her forthcoming book, "The Light We Carry," and boast about her girls. She even dished about how they're handling adulthood, recalling when the two — who are now roommates — invited her and her husband, former president Barack Obama, over for cocktails.
'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer
Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new presidential campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday. The former first lady did not appreciate her press after this week’s midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of the 2019 book “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”
Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win
The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.
Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding
Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Reacts To Nancy Pelosi Stepping Down From Democratic Leadership
"History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," the president said.
Biden granddaughter weds in White House ceremony
President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House in its brief statement said the Bidens hosted a wedding luncheon for family and the wedding party in the State Dining Room, and a reception with dancing was planned for later Saturday.
Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) has strong words following Trump's announcement
Strong reaction is coming from a local Republican state delegate about Former President Donald Trump's announcement about a run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
Mar-a-Lago attendees tried to walk out of Trump’s speech early — but security forced them to stay
Former President Donald Trump announces third White House bid at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Wednesday, the Huffington Post reported that attendees to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech announcing his third consecutive run for president were not allowed to leave the country club until he was finished speaking — and that apparently, some attendees appeared to wish to do so.
Ivanka Trump Is Retiring From Politics Ahead of Her Father’s Third Presidential Run
Ivanka Trump is retiring from politics ahead of her father’s third presidential run. And frankly, I’m happy for her—I can’t imagine a more toxic workplace than the White House during Donald Trump’s tenure. Notably, Ivanka was not in attendance when her father formally announced his 2024 presidential bid Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida, despite living a mere 90 minutes away in Miami.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party’s nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as “a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP’s future under the former president’s leadership. Trump’s vocal critics included current and former Republican governors, members of his own Cabinet and major donors who gathered along the Las Vegas strip for what organizers described as the unofficial beginning of the next presidential primary season. It was a remarkable display of defiance for a party defined almost wholly by its allegiance to Trump for the past...
