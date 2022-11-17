ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor

Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama Reveals Sasha and Malia Once Invited Her and Barack Over For "Weak" Cocktails

Michelle Obama is still getting used to her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, being all grown up and "on their own." On Nov. 14, the former first lady appeared on "The Today Show" to promote her forthcoming book, "The Light We Carry," and boast about her girls. She even dished about how they're handling adulthood, recalling when the two — who are now roommates — invited her and her husband, former president Barack Obama, over for cocktails.
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffPost

'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer

Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new presidential campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday. The former first lady did not appreciate her press after this week’s midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of the 2019 book “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
PALM BEACH, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding

Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
AFP

Biden granddaughter weds in White House ceremony

President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House in its brief statement said the Bidens hosted a wedding luncheon for family and the wedding party in the State Dining Room, and a reception with dancing was planned for later Saturday.
Salon

Mar-a-Lago attendees tried to walk out of Trump’s speech early — but security forced them to stay

Former President Donald Trump announces third White House bid at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Wednesday, the Huffington Post reported that attendees to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech announcing his third consecutive run for president were not allowed to leave the country club until he was finished speaking — and that apparently, some attendees appeared to wish to do so.
PALM BEACH, FL
Glamour

Ivanka Trump Is Retiring From Politics Ahead of Her Father’s Third Presidential Run

Ivanka Trump is retiring from politics ahead of her father’s third presidential run. And frankly, I’m happy for her—I can’t imagine a more toxic workplace than the White House during Donald Trump’s tenure. Notably, Ivanka was not in attendance when her father formally announced his 2024 presidential bid Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida, despite living a mere 90 minutes away in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party’s nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as “a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP’s future under the former president’s leadership. Trump’s vocal critics included current and former Republican governors, members of his own Cabinet and major donors who gathered along the Las Vegas strip for what organizers described as the unofficial beginning of the next presidential primary season. It was a remarkable display of defiance for a party defined almost wholly by its allegiance to Trump for the past...
LAS VEGAS, NV

