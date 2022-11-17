Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
KEVN
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency defines pursuing sustainability as “creating and maintaining the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations.”. Farms, businesses, even restaurants have hopped on the sustainability train. In Rapid City,...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
KEVN
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES. IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.
KEVN
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
KEVN
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
KEVN
A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
KELOLAND TV
Staple and Spice Market is there for all your holiday needs
The holidays can be an anxiety-inducing time for many of us. We’re constantly thinking about the pressures of hosting our families and friends for holiday dinners, making sure we get our holiday shopping done, and stressing about what to get for whom. While we can’t get rid of all your stress for you, we can offer some great tips, with the help of our friends with Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
newscenter1.tv
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
kotatv.com
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
newscenter1.tv
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, here’s how
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around this time of year, for the last several years, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for donations of different items. The items will be distributed between the Pennington County Jail, the Juvenile Center, and Health and Human Services. What items are needed?
KEVN
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
KEVN
A sunny, quiet start to our short workweek.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies, light winds and near normal temperatures can be expected today, and really for much of this week. The only exception will be Wednesday when a trough and cold front move through. Gusty winds and isolated rain and snow showers can be expected, but at this time it does not appear that any significant amounts of precipitation will fall.
KEVN
Hermosa runs afoul of wastewater rules
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The town of Hermosa as fined $13,000 for violations related to its surface water discharge permit. The violations, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, include failure to submit monitoring reports, failure to monitor land applied wastewater, violation of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) limit, and land application of wastewater.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
