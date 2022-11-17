Read full article on original website
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
U of I professor: The pandemic hit people aged 35-44 harder in its second year
SPRINGFIELD – The pandemic hit people aged 35-44 harder in its second year than the first. Sheldon Jacobson, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois, says one reason is people in that age group shied away from, for example, social distancing and vaccines just as the delta variant was on the rise.
