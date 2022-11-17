House leadership hangs in the balance after Pelosi announces departure

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alexandra Limon
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – After two decades at the top of her party, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she will no longer be a part of Democratic leadership.

The announcement comes after the violent attack on her husband Paul Pelosi and Democrats losing the House majority.

“Now we must move boldly into the future,” Pelosi said. “Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to house speaker. In fact, I never intended to run for public office.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in the House chamber to congratulate Pelosi describing her as “one of the greatest legislators and greatest people I’ve ever met.”

In 2006, Pelosi made history as the first woman to become speaker. Now, new Democratic leadership is expected to also make history with New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the leading candidate to take Pelosi’s place. Jeffries would be the first Black party leader.

After securing a narrow House majority on Thursday, Republicans announced their focus in the upcoming congress will be investigating President Biden.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said “in 2019, shortly after announcing his campaign for president, Joe Biden told the American people he had nothing to do with and never had conversations with his family about their business deadlines.”

The GOP says that investigation will also extend to Biden’s son Hunter.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) added “we’re committed to doing it in an aggressive action but in a way that’s consistent with the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, Republicans selected California’s Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for Speaker of the House.

