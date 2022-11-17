ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
wvtf.org

Virginia has two special elections on the horizon

The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
mytjnow.com

Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway

On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy