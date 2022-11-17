HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The Huntington County Coroner gave an update on the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday morning. Landon Eden, age 16 and Braydan Noland, age 15 of Anderson, Indiana are the two victims that died Saturday morning in the crash that occurred on SR 124 (CR 600 South) at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township. Both were passengers in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO