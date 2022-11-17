Read full article on original website
Victims identified in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The Huntington County Coroner gave an update on the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday morning. Landon Eden, age 16 and Braydan Noland, age 15 of Anderson, Indiana are the two victims that died Saturday morning in the crash that occurred on SR 124 (CR 600 South) at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township. Both were passengers in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT.
Two arrests made in Marion stabbing incident
MARION, IN- Marion Police Officers were called to Waylon’s bar at 324 E. Charles St. in Marion around 3:28 am, November 19th. It was reported that there was a disturbance and one person was stabbed. Officers found Bradley Martemus, 30, of Marion bleeding and told Officers he had been stabbed.
