Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing O’Fallon man

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Howard Conrad Chillberg, 75, was reported missing from a home in the 30 block of Heatherwood Court around midnight Thursday. He was last seen in his garage.

Investigators say Chillberg went missing Thursday morning is without his medication and cell phone. He has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Chillberg is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

