As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO