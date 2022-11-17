Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls
As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District breaks ground on new elementary school
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new building. In De Kalb, the Kemper County School District broke ground on its new elementary school building. Dr. Jerri Cawthorn, the prinicpal of Kemper County Lower Elementary, was excited about the new layout...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Ricky Hood
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As someone who was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood wanted to dedicate his life to providing kids with the care and joy they might not get at home. “Well, I’ve been involved in Boys and Girls Club here for 34 years....
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
WTOK-TV
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!. The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry...
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide update
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft. Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening. 10pm Headlines 11/15. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
wcbi.com
Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law. Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent. Vance...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star RB Daniel Hill announces top schools
Daniel Hill announced his first top schools’ list Friday via Twitter. Hill attends Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. He garners a four-star rating and is considered one of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. The Mississippi product has Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M in his top ten.
WTOK-TV
Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope. The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion. One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this...
WTOK-TV
Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scott Central beat Philadelphia 55-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia High in the Quarterfinal of the MHSAA 2A Football Playoffs. The Rebels started off hot and did not look back, their first play was a deep ball from Quez Goss to Javieon Butler down the sideline.
