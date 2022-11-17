Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Defending state champion Cedar Grove too much for Hebron Christian
DECATUR — Hebron Christian fought hard Friday night, but fell 70-33 to reigning Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove in the second round of the state high school football playoffs. The Lions finished 9-3 under new head coach Jonathan Gess, tying the school record for wins in a season....
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
saturdaydownsouth.com
North Carolina, Mack Brown ripped on social media after upset loss to Georgia Tech
North Carolina entered its home game against Georgia Tech on Saturday night at 9-1 on the season and having already clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division. The College football Playoff selection committee, however, wasn’t buying the Tar Heels as a serious CFP threat, as they were ranked 13th this week.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Newnan Times-Herald
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians open with win over Jaguars
The excitement returned to the John Thrower Gymnasium on Tuesday night when the East Coweta Indians hosted the Maynard Jackson Jaguars for the Indians' opening regular season contest. While a lot of talent graduated last year, Coach Royal Maxwell’s current edition is fast and athletic, and the players bring energy...
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who won praise from residents for keeping buildings closed durin...
myasbn.com
Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses
A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
