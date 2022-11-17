Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School.

At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus.

Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to investigate the incident, which corroborated the initial accusation.

Detectives obtained two directives to apprehend for two Longview High School students which were signed by a local judge for the “exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms” and “tampering with physical evidence.”

The students were apprehended off school grounds without incident and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety.

“Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department.” Longview Police Department



