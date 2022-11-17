ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online

By Brandon Raines
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPWO7_0jEw7v7700

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties.

Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov .

Jackson City Council approves agreement with EPA on water crisis solution

“We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor.

The option will allow those in Jackson to report overgrown, dilapidated, or unsafe properties to directly to the city and track the progress or reported violations. Jackson Community Improvement officials said blighted properties are a growing problem in the city. The city has received more than 30 complaints since October 1.

“Sometimes, people walk away from a house for different reasons. Some houses are not owned by people who live here. Some are owned by companies or LLC’s who give no attention to fix the house,” said Brunson.

Community Improvement Supervisor Samantha Graves said, “South Jackson, West Jackson and Northwest Jackson, depending on the street are in major code violations.”

Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse

The website will also allow residents to see the number of complaints as property has received and the actions being taken to bring the property up to code. Supervisors said they hope the website will be a success.

“I hope to see a lot of people use it. The more they use it, the more reports, the more it will benefit us,” said Graves.

Reports of building violations can also be made over the phone by calling Jackson Community Improvement at 601-960-1054.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

Timothy Dunaway
3d ago

So, how long until the entire city is reported? I'm a Jackson supporter. not a hater, but it's crumbling and we all know why

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

MDOT receives $4 million to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warehouse catches fire on S. Jefferson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to see pay raises

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office can expect a pay raise soon. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the new pay scale in a 5-0 vote. Deputies will now earn $40,000, sergeants will earn $45,000 and lieutenants will earn $53,000. For some employees, the raise will mean an […]
WAPT

South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire

JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Astronomy with Jerry Bowen

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On these cold nights when most of us head inside, a friend of mine heads outside, but there is a good reason for that. Jerry Bowen’s hobby is astronomy. The lure of deep space that pulls him away from a cozy fire indoors to his telescope set up outside. I’ve known […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abc17news.com

Mississippi family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, “Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water,” was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford’s backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Alabama students deliver water to Jackson amid crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama youth group traveled four and a half hours on Saturday to bring bottled water to Jacksonians. Teenagers with the Z Factor Leadership Program in Sheffield, Alabama woke up early to bring 13,000 pounds of bottled water to those in need in Jackson. The program is made up of students […]
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot over a dice game in Yazoo County on Sunday, November 20. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kvnutalk

Jackson, Mississippi, takes step forward in addressing water crisis

Jackson, Mississippi, is taking steps forward in finding a solution to the city’s water crisis. Decades of issues with the city’s water system came to a head in August, when historic flooding damaged a major pump at the main water treatment facility in Jackson, leaving around 150,000 of the city’s mostly Black residents without drinkable water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy