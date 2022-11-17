ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball dominated by Nebraska

For the second time in a seven-day span, the Iowa volleyball team was defeated by the No.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in straight sets on Friday night at Xtream Arena. Nebraska dominated the second half of each set, downing Iowa 25-14, 25-17, and 25-14, to improve to 23-3 on the year. Meanwhile,...
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont

A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open

MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy