Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian,...
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title as Rahm wins in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another year without a major was no less special for Rory McIlroy, who finished Sunday as Europe’s top-ranked golfer for the fourth time and became only the second player to capture season titles on the PGA Tour and European tour. Jon Rahm...
