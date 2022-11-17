Running of the Christmas trains: Imperial Calcasieu Museum welcomes model railroad club exhibit

Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mistletoe & Moss
The annual three-day Mistletoe & Moss Holiday Market will continue 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Junior League of Lake Charles spokesperson Kristan Solari said 30 new vendors have been added to the market this year. A Southwest Louisiana tradition since 1993, the event gives shoppers a go at marking through their holiday lists for gifts, delicious goodies and decor. (Photos by Rick Hickman)
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 20, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, who was reported missing after work during the evening of November 19, 2022.
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
Breaking ground, poverty cycle ‘We want every child, adult to lead a healthy, purposeful life’
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) celebrated the beginning of work on its Keystone Center, “Backyard Learning Space” and Crimson Cottage with a special groundbreaking ceremony Friday. “What’s the Keystone Center? I think that’s the most asked question lately,” said Joanne Coleman, director of empowerment programs for SC3. “To...
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
Fred “Pop” Sittig Jr.
Fred Sittig Jr. of Sulphur, La., was born on April 3, 1943, and peacefully passed in the arms of his beloved children on Nov. 18, 2022. Fred was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church and worked in several industrial trades until his health declined. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching western movies.
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
90 plus: Inez and Ned Robinson, married for 70 years
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan couple who has been married 70 years ushers in Thanksgiving with advice on love and longevity. The Robinsons are both educators and the family told News 10 that they’ve been instrumental in bringing the head start program to Gueydan and other parishes.
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
