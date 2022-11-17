ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Running of the Christmas trains: Imperial Calcasieu Museum welcomes model railroad club exhibit

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Mistletoe & Moss

The annual three-day Mistletoe & Moss Holiday Market will continue 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Junior League of Lake Charles spokesperson Kristan Solari said 30 new vendors have been added to the market this year. A Southwest Louisiana tradition since 1993, the event gives shoppers a go at marking through their holiday lists for gifts, delicious goodies and decor. (Photos by Rick Hickman)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 20, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, who was reported missing after work during the evening of November 19, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
BRANCH, LA
KPLC TV

Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Breaking ground, poverty cycle ‘We want every child, adult to lead a healthy, purposeful life’

Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) celebrated the beginning of work on its Keystone Center, “Backyard Learning Space” and Crimson Cottage with a special groundbreaking ceremony Friday. “What’s the Keystone Center? I think that’s the most asked question lately,” said Joanne Coleman, director of empowerment programs for SC3. “To...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors

Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Fred “Pop” Sittig Jr.

Fred Sittig Jr. of Sulphur, La., was born on April 3, 1943, and peacefully passed in the arms of his beloved children on Nov. 18, 2022. Fred was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church and worked in several industrial trades until his health declined. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching western movies.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY.com

90 plus: Inez and Ned Robinson, married for 70 years

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan couple who has been married 70 years ushers in Thanksgiving with advice on love and longevity. The Robinsons are both educators and the family told News 10 that they’ve been instrumental in bringing the head start program to Gueydan and other parishes.
GUEYDAN, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy