Louisiana State

colleen.fontenot
4d ago

Well, we hadone day if fall and straight into winter! Thank goodness for global warming!

theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bestofswla.com

Fire & Oak

Only a few short years ago, Southwest Louisiana was touted as one of the fastest growing regions in the United States. With LNG expansions and petro-chem start ups, people were flocking to our region for work opportunities. The heart of Lake Charles was well established, leaving little to choose from in terms of new housing communities, shopping and business opportunities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
5newsonline.com

How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Key News Network

Winds Return for Parts of Southern California

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lake Charles American Press

CPSO searching for missing woman

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, who was reported missing Saturday evening. She was last seen shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last seen driving her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
LOUISIANA STATE

