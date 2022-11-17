Waukesha city leaders focus on healing after Darrell Brooks sentencing

There is a focus on healing in Waukesha the day after Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for the Christmas parade attack.

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Waukesha's mayor, police chief, and fire chief said justice was served.

"I was very glad it was over. So many people have lost so much. To me, it was a point of closure," said Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard.

City leaders praised the families and first responders for their strength to take the stand.

"We talk about courage. The family members and the victims that got up and spoke. You want to see some courage in this community, right? You saw it," said Chief of Police Dan Thompson.

Mayor Shawn Reilly was impressed by the timing of the trial.

"With the trial being over, people can focus on healing and not whether justice is or is not going to be served," Mayor Reilly said.

On Monday, the city will hold a remembrance ceremony at Cutler Park marking one year since the tragedy. It will include a moment of silence, blue lights to show unity, and resources for anyone looking for help.

"Every single person that had a loss is going to heal at different time periods and in different ways, but what we need to do is support the people that need to heal," said Mayor Reilly.

Soon after, the community will show its resilience by keeping its Christmas parade tradition. This year, with ramped-up preparations and security, along with an understanding that the emotional toll is lasting.

"I feel very good about keeping the community safe and that Christmas parade being a positive role of events moving forward," Chief Thompson said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip