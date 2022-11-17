Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant
The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
KAKE TV
Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Woman who has PTSD gifted service dog training
A woman who has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was gifted service dog training on Sunday, Nov. 20.
License plate readers, 2021 audit among City of Salina agenda items
A proposed mental health co-responder program, fixed automatic license plate readers, and the 2021 audit report are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KAKE TV
Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
ksal.com
VIDEO: 36th Toy Run Roars Across Salina
Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 36th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children. Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow...
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
