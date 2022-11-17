ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant

The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

License plate readers, 2021 audit among City of Salina agenda items

A proposed mental health co-responder program, fixed automatic license plate readers, and the 2021 audit report are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

VIDEO: 36th Toy Run Roars Across Salina

Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 36th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children. Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
HUTCHINSON, KS

