Rock County, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville reminds citizens of winter emergency rules

We’ve already experienced a bit of that winter weather, but with more severe stuff inevitably on the way, the city of Janesville is sharing winter weather emergency information. Operations Director Maggie Darr says snow with 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, freezing rain or fog, or other winter weather...
JANESVILLE, WI
oregonobserver.com

PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo

Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
OREGON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville hosting Giving Tree donation drive

With the city of Janesville’s Christmas tree soon returing to the lobby of city hall, residents have the opportunity to give back. Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem says starting November 28th, people can leave books, games, and toys under the tree but with cold and flu season upon us, they ask that they be in new condition for the safety of the kids.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI

