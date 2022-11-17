Tech JXN returns to Jackson Convention Complex

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The annual Tech JXN conference is back in town and being held at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The two-day event focuses on the emerging workforce and careers in the technology fields. Organizers are hopeful that the event will teach the members of the community valuable tools and information needed in today’s technologically savvy world.

“There are different industries here to open your mindset of possibilities of different things you can do in the future or different avenues you can take to start a business. Film school, all kind of things going on down here. This is the place to be if you’re trying to figure it all out. This is where you want to be,” said Meshia Edwards, owner of Broker of Community First Real Estate.

There are multiple workshops and seminars being held. Both days will feature a film academy for people who want to pursue a career in filmmaking.

“We know that there are a lot of resources. There are a lot of hidden jewel film opportunities here. We had several projects come to the city over the last few years. One of which was ‘A Day to Die,’ the city’s first feature action film which starred Bruce Willis. After that happened, we decided that it’s important that the city owned the support for our filmmakers local,” Kai Williams, the director of Jackson Film Office.

