ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Tech JXN returns to Jackson Convention Complex

By Morgan Gill
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fukKG_0jEw6cYL00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The annual Tech JXN conference is back in town and being held at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The two-day event focuses on the emerging workforce and careers in the technology fields. Organizers are hopeful that the event will teach the members of the community valuable tools and information needed in today’s technologically savvy world.

How to get tickets for the 2023 Dixie National Rodeo

“There are different industries here to open your mindset of possibilities of different things you can do in the future or different avenues you can take to start a business. Film school, all kind of things going on down here. This is the place to be if you’re trying to figure it all out. This is where you want to be,” said Meshia Edwards, owner of Broker of Community First Real Estate.

There are multiple workshops and seminars being held. Both days will feature a film academy for people who want to pursue a career in filmmaking.

“We know that there are a lot of resources. There are a lot of hidden jewel film opportunities here. We had several projects come to the city over the last few years. One of which was ‘A Day to Die,’ the city’s first feature action film which starred Bruce Willis. After that happened, we decided that it’s important that the city owned the support for our filmmakers local,” Kai Williams, the director of Jackson Film Office.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Astronomy with Jerry Bowen

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On these cold nights when most of us head inside, a friend of mine heads outside, but there is a good reason for that. Jerry Bowen’s hobby is astronomy. The lure of deep space that pulls him away from a cozy fire indoors to his telescope set up outside. I’ve known […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Alabama students deliver water to Jackson amid crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama youth group traveled four and a half hours on Saturday to bring bottled water to Jacksonians. Teenagers with the Z Factor Leadership Program in Sheffield, Alabama woke up early to bring 13,000 pounds of bottled water to those in need in Jackson. The program is made up of students […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Holiday festivities begin at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas holiday arrives at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. Saturday was the opening night of the “Very Merry Night,” which is part of the museum’s “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit. Dozens of families came out to take pictures with Santa, make miniature snowmen and to enjoy holiday candies […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Corps of Engineers center ready to delight crowds with annual free holiday light display

Plans are in motion for the sixth annual ERDC Under the Lights drive-thru holiday celebration at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg. The event, which is open to the public, will take place Dec. 8-9 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Visitors will enter through Gate 3, just south of the Main Gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon’s first liquor store opens for business

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a big day for Brandon as the city’s first liquor store opened its doors for business. Customers streamed into 042 Wine and Spirits for the first time on Friday, November 18. “Well, it’s saved a lot of people gas. This is safer in Brandon, too. I think it’s a […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warehouse catches fire on S. Jefferson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Prep Regains the Top Spot in the MAIS

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Prep was able to take down the 3-time defending champs MRA on Saturday The Patriots beat MRA 21 to 14 to win the 6A State Championships. This is Prep’s first title since 2018 and 26th overall. Full highlights of the game in the video above.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey, of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Local churches distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals

JACKSON, Miss. — A local church passed out Thanksgiving meals to community members Saturday. Hilltop Church, other ministries and the Tree of Life Women's Home in Jackson wanted to help those in need for the holiday. They packed 500 boxes filled with Thanksgiving dinners enough to feed a family...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT receives $4 million to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rivals Jackson State, Alcorn State face off at Soul Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rivalry between Jackson State and Alcorn State football continued as the Braves hosted the Soul Bowl. Thousands filled the Reservation at Alcorn State to tailgate before kickoff at 2:00 p.m. While it may seem like one of Mississippi’s biggest rivalries, the atmosphere felt like a big family gathering celebrating one […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State Completes Undefeated Regular Season

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State has completed an undefeated regular season. The Tigers went on the road Saturday and beat Alcorn 24-13. JSU is now 11-0 with a trip to the SWAC Championship up next on December 3rd. Highlights of the JSU vs. ASU game plus postgame reaction in the video above.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy