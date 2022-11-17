ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks’ top tailbacks are out again for Saturday’s game against Tennessee

By Ben Portnoy
South Carolina will be without its top two tailbacks against No. 5 Tennessee.

Head coach Shane Beamer told reporters on Thursday during his weekly radio show that MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith will miss Saturday’s game against the Volunteers in Columbia.

“We’ll see where they are next week,” Beamer said, “but right now they don’t feel like they’re capable of playing up to their ability on Saturday.”

Lloyd missed the bulk of the second half of South Carolina’s loss to Missouri three weeks ago due to a thigh contusion. He’s missed the last two games against Vanderbilt and Florida.

The Delaware native recruit currently ranked third in the Southeastern Conference in rushing touchdowns (9) and eighth in yards rushing per game (69.5) entering last week’s loss in Gainesville.

Beal-Smith, a Wake Forest transfer, was dealing with a lower body injury and had a boot on last week, The State learned. He’s already missed four games this season due to a lingering foot issue — including the Florida contest.

South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27 in Nashville without Lloyd. Do-it-all tight end Jaheim Bell led the Gamecocks with 16 carries and he’s expected to shoulder the load at running back along with Christian Beal-Smith and Juju McDowell.

The Gamecocks struggled to find any semblance of a rushing game last week against the Gators, as Beamer’s squad 38-6. South Carolina finished the night with just 44 yards on 23 carries.

