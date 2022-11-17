Santa Cruz County Starbucks Locations on Strike

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Starbucks may be celebrating National Red Cup Day, but not in Santa Cruz.

Workers are out on strike this Thursday, frustrated with the company.

If you’re in Santa Cruz and looking for that cup of joe or maybe your favorite holiday drink, you’re out of luck. Three different locations in Santa Cruz County are closed today.

Coffee drinkers, like Ashai Moreno, didn’t seem too worried.

“I’m not really mad about it or anything that the Starbucks is closed,” Moreno said. “A lot more things are important than a cup of coffee.”

So, what are employees asking for? Shift Supervisor for Starbucks on Ocean Street explains.

“Overall, just making the workplace a place we don’t dread coming to,” Bennett said. “Because we love Starbucks, we generally like coming here, making coffee, and serving our customers. It’s great and we want to have fun at the same time.”

We reached out to Starbucks to get their response. They issued a statement saying in part quote:

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. In those stores where partners have elected union-representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith.”

Bennet also mentioned that when the two sides have tried to negotiate, the company has walked away from any contract that has been presented.

Starbucks in Santa Cruz will be open tomorrow.

