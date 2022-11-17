ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Snoopy Forever: Celebrating Charles Schulz on the 100th Anniversary of His Birth

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang may be recognized around the world, but to the people of Sonoma County, they are simply our neighbors. “Peanuts” creator Charles “Sparky” Schulz, who lived and worked in Sonoma County from 1958 until his death in 2000, remains a powerful presence. While the world knows of his comic strips and the animated cartoons they inspired, locals have many ways to mark the Schulz influence in the county—not only by visiting the places he loved, but by remembering a legacy of local philanthropy that carries through to this day.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
KRCB 104.9

Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children

photo credit:  Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in Napa Thursday. He was visiting the city’s firefighters and highlighting the state’s efforts to keep wildfires contained this year. In the last two years, $2.8 billion has been spent in California to fight and prevent wildfires. That money is used to buy equipment such as helicopters. […]
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Duplex Red Tagged After Fire

A Petaluma duplex has been red tagged after a fire heavily damaged one of the units. The fire was reported late Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Sixth Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke coming from one of the garages of a duplex and a fire alarm sounding. They were able to knock down the fire, which had extended into the living area of one of the units but were able to keep the fire from spreading into the second unit. Though the second unit of the duplex did not sustain any fire damage, it had heavy smoke damage resulting in both units being red tagged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author

It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
ksro.com

Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released

The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
ROHNERT PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy