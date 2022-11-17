Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
sonomamag.com
Snoopy Forever: Celebrating Charles Schulz on the 100th Anniversary of His Birth
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang may be recognized around the world, but to the people of Sonoma County, they are simply our neighbors. “Peanuts” creator Charles “Sparky” Schulz, who lived and worked in Sonoma County from 1958 until his death in 2000, remains a powerful presence. While the world knows of his comic strips and the animated cartoons they inspired, locals have many ways to mark the Schulz influence in the county—not only by visiting the places he loved, but by remembering a legacy of local philanthropy that carries through to this day.
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in Napa Thursday. He was visiting the city’s firefighters and highlighting the state’s efforts to keep wildfires contained this year. In the last two years, $2.8 billion has been spent in California to fight and prevent wildfires. That money is used to buy equipment such as helicopters. […]
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
ksro.com
Petaluma Duplex Red Tagged After Fire
A Petaluma duplex has been red tagged after a fire heavily damaged one of the units. The fire was reported late Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Sixth Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke coming from one of the garages of a duplex and a fire alarm sounding. They were able to knock down the fire, which had extended into the living area of one of the units but were able to keep the fire from spreading into the second unit. Though the second unit of the duplex did not sustain any fire damage, it had heavy smoke damage resulting in both units being red tagged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
pioneerpublishers.com
It all started around Ruth Galindo’s kitchen table and 52 years later Concord History Museum opens
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 18, 2022) — When a group of long-time Concord residents started the Concord Historical Society in 1970, they had two spaces to choose from for their meetings…the kitchen table or the living room of Ruth Galindo’s landmark Concord home. Now, 52 years later, the...
sonomacountygazette.com
Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author
It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Tiles from prominent muralist's work, sold to Woodsider in 1984, found near Costco
How did a mural of Sausalito, sold to a Woodside resident 38 years ago, end up near a Costco parking lot? That's what Ron Wagner, whose father – prominent San Francisco-born ceramic artist Guillermo Wagner Granizo – created the 7-by-9-foot work, is wondering. In mid-October, Menlo Park resident...
Comments / 0