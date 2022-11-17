ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Talking turkey: What Indiana residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for December. The calculation shows the rate starting December 1 will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach

Community Health Network notifies patients of data …. Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach. Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Semi-State

Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warming up into the holiday, rain chances coming

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies and start our gradual warming trend today into the holiday weekend!. Breezy, mild Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

