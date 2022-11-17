ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Washington Examiner

Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
OHIO STATE
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY

