Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Death row inmate Tommy Zeigler edges closer to long-sought DNA testing
For 19 years, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler has begged for a full DNA test of the evidence in his case. On Thursday, a Florida judge said she was going to let him. Circuit Judge Patricia L. Strowbridge stopped short of signing the agreement for testing, asking lawyers to rewrite it with safeguards to protect the evidence.
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Atlanta judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to court is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News about the tongue-lashing he got from the judge. Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring while she was trying to make a citizens arrest after Herring was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Man accused in 2019 killing of Alabama college student could face death penalty after being indicted on capital murder
The man accused of killing an Alabama college student in 2019 could face the death penalty if convicted after being indicted by a grand jury on three counts of capital murder, Alabama's attorney general announced.
Young Dolph murder suspect releases song ‘No Statements’ from jail
On the eve of the 1-year anniversary of Memphis rap star Young Dolph's death, a new song is letting people inside the mind of one of his accused killers.
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Outcry prompts Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision to free convicted killer from prison
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Emmett Till Statue Stands Tall In Mississippi Near Area Where He Was Abducted and Lynched
A new statue dedicated to Emmett Till and the civil rights movement was revealed Friday by the Mississippi community. The dedication of Till’s statue took place in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted and lynched by white men for allegedly flirting and offending a white woman in a grocery store in 1955.
Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the man's upcoming execution
