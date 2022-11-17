Evacuations ordered as three fires burn near Neah Bay

Evacuation orders are in place as three wildfires burn near Cape Flattery and Neah Bay, according to the Makah Tribe.

The major fire is near Cape Flattery, about a half mile from homes, where about 100 acres have burned.

Evacuations were ordered just before 6 a.m. on Thursday for a fire near Hobuck Lake.

The Hobuck Lake fire is roughly 20 acres but has slowed down due to the terrain.

The third fire is near Johnny’s Junction, where about 2 acres have burned.

Winds are an issue, as gusts of up to 50 mph have been recorded in the area.

According to TJ Greene, chairman of the Makah Tribe, the Cape Flattery fire is their highest priority.

At this time, there is no loss of life or property.

