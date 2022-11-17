ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neah Bay, WA

Evacuations ordered as three fires burn near Neah Bay

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f48O5_0jEw5J5H00

Evacuation orders are in place as three wildfires burn near Cape Flattery and Neah Bay, according to the Makah Tribe.

The major fire is near Cape Flattery, about a half mile from homes, where about 100 acres have burned.

Evacuations were ordered just before 6 a.m. on Thursday for a fire near Hobuck Lake.

The Hobuck Lake fire is roughly 20 acres but has slowed down due to the terrain.

The third fire is near Johnny’s Junction, where about 2 acres have burned.

Winds are an issue, as gusts of up to 50 mph have been recorded in the area.

According to TJ Greene, chairman of the Makah Tribe, the Cape Flattery fire is their highest priority.

At this time, there is no loss of life or property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

Makah fires: Wind dies and choppers are in the air as firefighters make progress

NEAH BAY – We got an update on the wildfires burning on the Makah Indian Reservation from Tribe Chairman TJ Greene Friday morning. He said the strong winds died down overnight, which allowed the grounded DNR helicopters to begin water drops this morning. Greene said fire crews on the ground were able to stop the fires from spreading and the fires were shrinking in size.
NEAH BAY, WA
My Clallam County

Update: Searchers find missing Port Angeles woman deceased

PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy