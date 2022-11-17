Why Kenny Pickett could run into trouble against the Bengals defense: Strictly Stripes podcast

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor
Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
'Joe Burrow suck': CBS' AJ Ross slips up on sideline report about Bengals' QB
It didn't make much sense for "Joe Burrow suck" to be trending on Twitter, given the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's performance during Sunday's Week 11 win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. But CBS sideline reporter and Pittsburgh native AJ Ross said "with that Joe Burrow suck" instead of "with that Joe Burrow sack" during...
atozsports.com
Bengals star makes bold statement after win against Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a bold statement on Sunday after his team’s 37-30 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd told reporters that Cincinnati was able to keep their composure after halftime while trailing by three points because they’re a “championship caliber team”. “We’re...
atozsports.com
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. The Bengals are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bengals are -120 on the moneyline in the game. The Titans are +100. The over/under for the game is set at...
Cleveland Browns lose to Buffalo while looking poorly coached: Orange and Brown Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This postgame Orange and Brown Talk Podcast breaks down Buffalo’s 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday. Mary Kay Cabot checks in off the top to discuss with Doug Lesmerises what went wrong for the Browns and whether this teams someone to provide a kick in the pants.
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
‘Teams are going to continue to try to run the football, and we have to stop it.”- Kevin Stefanski: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions on Monday, about Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, (C) Ethan Pocic has a knee injury. That will be in the weeks but not...
Joe Mixon enters concussion protocol coming out of win over the Steelers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon has entered the concussion protocol, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati’s starting running back didn’t play in the second half in a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday night after suffering the head injury. He had seven carries for 20 yards and three catches for 42 yards only playing 14 snaps.
How Logan Wilson, B.J. Hill and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Bengals defense was lacking in the first half, eventually waking up and limiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to 10 points in the second half, during Sunday’s 37-30 win. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play...
Guardians’ catcher options and a Hall of Fame ballot breakdown: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are down to a pair of rookie catchers on their roster after Luke Maile was non-tendered on Friday. On Monday’s show, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down Cleveland’s options behind the plate for 2023. They also dive into the Hall of Fame ballot, and speculate on who could be the next faces elected to Cooperstown.
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bills
DETROIT, MI -- The Browns offense was solid, yet limited during in their 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better...
Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Major League Soccer launched the...
Tee Higgins makes his voice heard in win over Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan spoke during the week about how Tee Higgins has improved at understanding and reading coverages. It was a prescient comment. Higgins had a quiet first quarter in a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday that came and went without a...
