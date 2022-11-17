Read full article on original website
SkySports
Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud in final to win sixth title
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to win the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time in his career. Djokovic's title means that he equals Roger Federer for the tournament record of titles and becomes the oldest champion at the season finale. The 35-year-old's victory ensured he...
SkySports
England hammered by Australia: Matt Prior says defeat was 'inevitable' after T20 World Cup win
England's "absolute pumping" in their ODI series against Australia was "inevitable" after the joys of winning the T20 World Cup and with a number of key players missing, says Matt Prior. England crashed to a 221-run reverse in Melbourne on Tuesday - their record ODI loss - as they sunk...
SkySports
Today at the 2022 World Cup: France start title defence as Argentina and Lionel Messi begin campaign
Defending champions France and one of the heavy favourites Argentina begin their campaigns on Day Three of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Didier Deschamps' side, who won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia in the final, are looking to become the first side to win the tournament back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Les Bleus begin their defence against Australia with the other Group D opener seeing Denmark face Tunisia.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari scores winner as Lionel Messi penalty is cancelled out by famous second-half comeback
Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history as Salem Al-Dawsari's stunning solo effort secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group C at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Time stood still as Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out from the sky and turned inside two Argentina defenders...
SkySports
Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022
France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
SkySports
Max Verstappen exclusive on Abu Dhabi: Reflecting on 'miracle' F1 title win and Lewis Hamilton sympathy
Max Verstappen has opened up to Sky Sports F1 about the extraordinary drama and emotions of his "miracle" last-lap title victory at last year's Abu Dhabi GP, admitting that he sympathises with Lewis Hamilton over how their "great" championship battle ended. The exclusive interview - which can be watched during...
SkySports
Gareth Bale scores for Wales against United States: Captain defies declining powers to keep delivering big moments
When Wales last played in a World Cup, their first game ended in a 1-1 draw with the great John Charles scoring the equaliser. Sixty-four years on, it was appropriate it was that other Welsh hero Gareth Bale who levelled it up on their return to the finals. It had...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
SkySports
Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Germany, Spain and Belgium begin group stage campaigns
Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium's "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - United States 1-1 Wales: Gareth Bale's late penalty earns point for Welsh in Group B opener
Gareth Bale's late penalty earned Wales a 1-1 draw against the USA in their World Cup 2022 opener in Qatar. The Welsh looked destined for defeat in their first appearance in the tournament for 64 years after Timothy Weah opened the scoring in the first half. But their talisman Bale...
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
SkySports
Karim Benzema: France striker ruled out of 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, came into the tournament having suffered knee and hamstring injuries and had been training away from the French team. Saturday was Benzema's first full...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
Team Europe adds Nicolas Colsaerts as Ryder Cup vice captain
Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium will serve as the third vice captain for the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England's opener with Iran marred by ticket issues ahead of game at Khalifa International Stadium
England's World Cup opener against Iran was marred by ticket issues ahead of the game, leading to a number of supporters missing the kick-off. The match began as scheduled in Doha but there were several reports of fans experiencing difficulties trying to get into the Khalifa International Stadium on time.
SkySports
Australia boss Mal Meninga wants prominence for international RL | Junior Paulo: Samoa need more games
Mal Meninga has called on rugby league's powerbrokers to ensure the international game is given the prominence it deserves after Australia claimed their 12th Rugby League World Cup. The Kangaroos head coach was part of some of the great Australia teams of the past during his playing days and is...
SkySports
Maro Itoje highlights England's 'incredible potential' and looks at South Africa's style
Maro Itoje believes England have an "incredible amount of potential" in their team and cannot wait to face South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones' side go into the Test week having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries.
SkySports
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager calls for team to be better after beating Iran 6-2
Gareth Southgate warned his England players their World Cup progress will end early in Qatar unless they cut out the sloppiness that crept in towards the end of Monday's 6-2 win against Iran. England opened up their Group B campaign in Qatar in stunning fashion as they comfortably rolled past...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain says he is 'bulletproof' after explosive interview criticising Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "bulletproof and iron-clad" following his explosive interview last week and says his relationship with Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes is "excellent". Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV saw the 37-year-old criticise United and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no...
