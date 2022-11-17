ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud in final to win sixth title

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to win the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time in his career. Djokovic's title means that he equals Roger Federer for the tournament record of titles and becomes the oldest champion at the season finale. The 35-year-old's victory ensured he...
Today at the 2022 World Cup: France start title defence as Argentina and Lionel Messi begin campaign

Defending champions France and one of the heavy favourites Argentina begin their campaigns on Day Three of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Didier Deschamps' side, who won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia in the final, are looking to become the first side to win the tournament back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Les Bleus begin their defence against Australia with the other Group D opener seeing Denmark face Tunisia.
Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022

France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Germany, Spain and Belgium begin group stage campaigns

Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium's "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.
Karim Benzema: France striker ruled out of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, came into the tournament having suffered knee and hamstring injuries and had been training away from the French team. Saturday was Benzema's first full...

