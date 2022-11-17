Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
emueagles.com
Eagles Flying South for Two at Cancun Challenge
GAME #5 - EASTERN MICHIGAN vs PURDUE FORT WAYNE - CANCUN CHALLENGE. Venue Cacnun, Mexico | Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. CANCUN, Mexico (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball is set to fly south for a small part of the early winter as the Eagles are set for a pair of games in the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Nov. 22-23, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. Eastern (1-3) will open play in the Riviera Division, Nov. 22, with a 12:30 p.m. ET tip against Purdue University-Fort Wayne (2-2) before playing either the University of Southern Miss (4-0) or Winthrop University (2-3), Nov. 23, in either the championship or third place game. All games will be streamed live on FloHoops.com.
emueagles.com
Michigan MAC Trophy On the Line Friday, Nov. 25, as EMU Hosts CMU
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to close the 2022 regular season with a match up against its in-state and Mid-American Conference rival, Central Michigan University Friday, Nov. 25. The Black Friday affair will kick off at noon inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium.
emueagles.com
Eastern Rallies Before Falling at Oakland, 92-90, in Overtime
ROCHESTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team went into the halftime break trailing Oakland University, 45-36, but rallied from the deficit to tie the game at 82-82 and force overtime. Ultimately, the Eagles could not complete the comeback, falling to the Golden Grizzlies, 92-90, on the road inside the O'Rena, Nov. 19.
emueagles.com
Nelson scores 21 points in Eastern Michigan's 77-70 win over Florida A&M
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team secured a 77-70, non-conference victory over Florida A&M University today, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The win keeps Eastern (3-0, 0-0 MAC) undefeated on the young season, its first three-game stretch of unblemished basketball to...
emueagles.com
Raeven Chase Earns First Team All-MAC Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Fifth year Raeven Chase (Toronto, Ont.-Michael Power St. Joseph Catholic) of the Eastern Michigan University volleyball program was the lone Eagle to be named to a team in the Mid-American Conference awards, announced by the league office, today, Nov. 19. The teams were decided by a vote of the league's 12 head coaches.
emueagles.com
Powell Honored by Manning Award as a "Star of the Week"
NEW ORLEANS, La. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University football quarterbackTaylor Powell (Fayetteville, Ark.-Fayetteville-Missouri-Troy) is one of eight quarterbacks named a "Manning Award Star of the Week" for his performance in EMU's victory over Kent State University, Nov. 16. The award is Powell's first career. The quarterback tossed for a...
Comments / 0