GAME #5 - EASTERN MICHIGAN vs PURDUE FORT WAYNE - CANCUN CHALLENGE. Venue Cacnun, Mexico | Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. CANCUN, Mexico (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball is set to fly south for a small part of the early winter as the Eagles are set for a pair of games in the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Nov. 22-23, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. Eastern (1-3) will open play in the Riviera Division, Nov. 22, with a 12:30 p.m. ET tip against Purdue University-Fort Wayne (2-2) before playing either the University of Southern Miss (4-0) or Winthrop University (2-3), Nov. 23, in either the championship or third place game. All games will be streamed live on FloHoops.com.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO